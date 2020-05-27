Baker Batte
07:56

Gov't to Inject UGX I Trillion in UDB to Boost Local Production

27 May 2020, 07:48 Comments 132 Views Business and finance Politics Misc Updates
In short
While commissioning the Lida Packaging products, a manufacturing company that has started producing face masks in Mbalala, Mukono district, Museveni said the One Trillion Shillings of the loan will be used to support the manufacturing sector as the best way of balancing payments.

 

