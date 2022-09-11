In short
He says they have already formulated some sector skills councils for each sector like tourism and hospitality, agriculture, Manufacturing, and construction noting that after that all TVET-related training and assessment of programs will be accredited and also regulated by the TVET Council
Gov't to Introduce Governing Council for Technical, Vocational Institutes11 Sep 2022, 14:29 Comments 106 Views Mbarara, Uganda Education Updates
