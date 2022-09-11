EDSON KINENE
Gov't to Introduce Governing Council for Technical, Vocational Institutes

11 Sep 2022 Mbarara, Uganda

He says they have already formulated some sector skills councils for each sector like tourism and hospitality, agriculture, Manufacturing, and construction noting that after that all TVET-related training and assessment of programs will be accredited and also regulated by the TVET Council

 

