Gov’t to Introduce National Roaming as Rural Areas Struggle with Network

According to the guidelines, it will be a licensing condition for all telecoms to roam nationally and reduce on areas that don’t have networks. The Information Communications Technology Ministry Permanent Secretary, Vincent Bagire, says under the proposals they are looking at aspects of access and affordability.
Gov’t to Introduce National Roaming as Rural Areas Struggle with Network8 Aug 2019, 11:07 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
ICT Minister Frank Tumwebaze, UCC ED Godrefy Mutabazi and other MTN officials opening MTN 20 years expo at Kololo Airstrip on Friday Login to license this image from 1$.
