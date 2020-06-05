Gov’t to Issue Temporary Permits for Unregistered Upcountry Vehicles

In short
The Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs Betty Amongi says that the government has observed the large numbers of passengers stranded in parks and decided that public transporters plying upcountry routes who have not yet finalised registration can carry passengers for a period of three days up to Monday June 8, 2020.
Gov’t to Issue Temporary Permits for Unregistered Upcountry Vehicles5 Jun 2020, 18:22 Comments 136 Views Politics Misc Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.