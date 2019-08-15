Alex Otto
19:56

Gov’t to License Marijuana Growing Companies

15 Aug 2019
Medicinal marijuana grown in Kasese

In short
The Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda has said Government is currently considering licencing companies to grown Cannabis commonly known as Marijuana for medicinal purposes.

 

