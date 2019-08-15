In short
The Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda has said Government is currently considering licencing companies to grown Cannabis commonly known as Marijuana for medicinal purposes.
Gov't to License Marijuana Growing Companies
15 Aug 2019
