In short
Uganda Revenue Authority had set November 1 as the deadline for companies to install the stamps, which are expected to combat illicit trade, seal revenue leakages and increase efficiency in managing taxpayer compliance. The tax body single-sourced Swiss Company, SICPA, a worldwide leader of security inks, to provide the technology for the stamps.
Gov't to Meet Cost Of Digital Tax Stamps for One Year
24 Oct 2019
Coca Cola. the manufacturer says it is happy with government promise to meet initial cost of the stamps
