Gov’t to Negotiate Visa Extensions for Ugandans Stuck Abroad

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reiterated that Government does not intend to evacuate Ugandans stuck abroad following a COVID-19 Pandemic lock down.
Gov't to Negotiate Visa Extensions for Ugandans Stuck Abroad4 May 2020
