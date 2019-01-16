Blanshe Musinguzi
Gov't to Negotiate With Former Nakawa-Naguru Tenants

16 Jan 2019, 18:54 Comments 142 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
State Minister for Housing, Chris Baryomunsi answering questions from journalists after meeting KCCA officials at City Hall Blanshe Musinguzi

Baryomunsi said the tenants should not turn to confrontational tactics in a bid to push government to address their concerns. The former tenants on Monday issued a two weeks ultimatum, demanding a compensation plan from government or else they re-occupy the land.

 

