In short
Baryomunsi said the tenants should not turn to confrontational tactics in a bid to push government to address their concerns. The former tenants on Monday issued a two weeks ultimatum, demanding a compensation plan from government or else they re-occupy the land.
Gov't to Negotiate With Former Nakawa-Naguru Tenants16 Jan 2019, 18:54 Comments 142 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
State Minister for Housing, Chris Baryomunsi answering questions from journalists after meeting KCCA officials at City Hall Login to license this image from 1$.
