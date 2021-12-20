In short
Mugara says the regulations to guide compensation are in the final stages of development by the Ministry of Justice, adding that by the end of March next year the Act will be fully operational.
Gov't to Operationalise Compensation Clause in Wildlife Act Early Next Year20 Dec 2021, 12:34 Comments 176 Views Kasese, Uganda Tourism Updates
In short
Tagged with: UWA Wildlife Act 2019
Mentioned: Wildlife Act 2019
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.