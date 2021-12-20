Basaija Idd
Gov't to Operationalise Compensation Clause in Wildlife Act Early Next Year

20 Dec 2021, 12:34 Comments 176 Views Kasese, Uganda Tourism Updates
Minister Mugara meeting a section of the local community in Karusandara Sub County, Kasese District

Mugara says the regulations to guide compensation are in the final stages of development by the Ministry of Justice, adding that by the end of March next year the Act will be fully operational.

 

