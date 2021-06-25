In short
After trying to reclaim the vehicle in vain, Besimira, in 2015, opted to petition the court. He argued that the vehicle which was back then valued at 95 million Shillings had become a shell while under police custody. It remains parked at the Criminal Investigations Department -CID headquarters in Kibuli
Gov't to Pay UGX 225m for Vehicle Illegally Impounded by Police25 Jun 2021, 13:08 Comments 124 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: ACP Anatoli Muleterwa, the Uganda police head of community policing Attorney General Impounded Vehicles Moses Besimira
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.