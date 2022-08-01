Gov’t to Pay Ugx 5 Million Each to Families of People Killed In Mbale City Floods

In short
Ahamada Washaki, the Mbale City Resident commissioner says the President has directed that each of the family will be given 5 million to each body that has been retrieved.
He said the Prime Minister Robina Nabanjja asked him to inform the public that the government will give the money to help in the burial arrangements.
Gov’t to Pay Ugx 5 Million Each to Families of People Killed In Mbale City Floods1 Aug 2022, 23:20 Comments 112 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Environment Human rights Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.