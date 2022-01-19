In short
According to the government plan for the next financial year, Agro-industrialization alone is due to get 1.5 trillion shillings, which is almost 6 percent of the total resource allocations to programs worth 26 trillion shillings.
Gov't to Prioritize Agro-Industrialisation in 2022/23 Budget19 Jan 2022, 09:52 Comments 238 Views Agriculture Business and finance Updates
