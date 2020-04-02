Gov’t to Prioritize Salaries, Security, Ministry of Health Spending – Finance

In short
Secretary to the Treasury Keith Muhakanizi said in a statement to all accounting officers that salaries, wages, and pensions will be for all ministries, departments, agencies, and local government.
Gov't to Prioritize Salaries, Security, Ministry of Health Spending – Finance2 Apr 2020, 11:40 Kampala, Uganda
