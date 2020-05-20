Gov’t to Produce 11.2 Million Masks in Two Weeks

In short

State Minister for Primary Healthcare Joyce Moriku said that the available capacity of producing masks on a daily basis assured by Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) is 800,000 masks per day. Uganda’s population is currently at 44 million people.















Moriku says that with this assured 800,000 masks produced per day, only 11.2 million face masks will be produced in two weeks and that their distribution will be done in phases as the country is divided in zones.