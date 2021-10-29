Gov’t to Promote Resilient Cities for Mitigating Climate Change Effects

In short
The minister appealed to the regional cities to take on climate change action focused on disaster risk reduction and resilience saying that government intends to measure and identify strategies for improving resilience in the ten regional cities of Uganda.
The regional cities are Arua, Gulu, Lira, Soroti, Mbale, Jinja, Masaka, Mbarara, Hoima and Fort portal.
Gov’t to Promote Resilient Cities for Mitigating Climate Change Effects29 Oct 2021, 17:41 Comments 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Arua, Gulu, Lira, Soroti, Mbale, Jinja, Masaka, Mbarara, Hoima and Fortportal Ministry of Water and Environment Climate Change Department Obiga Kania the State Minister for Urban Development
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.