Baker Batte
23:51

Gov’t to Provide Free Masks as Museveni Eases Restrictions

18 May 2020, 23:43 Comments 148 Views Politics Health Misc Updates

In short
However, public transport, Museveni will be allowed to resume provided buses, taxis, and buses carry half their normal capacity to avoid overcrowding. But these will have to wait for two weeks until June 2, when the distribution of masks across the country has been effected.

 

Tagged with: Museveni speech  on covid-19
Mentioned: President Museveni

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.