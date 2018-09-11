In short
Binta aged 52, died on August 20 from the USA, where he has been serving as a parish priest at St Benedict Parish, Phoenix, Arizona. He died of cancer that he had been battling for the past two years.
Gov't to Recognize Late Fr Binta as a Hero11 Sep 2018, 18:30 Comments 128 Views Kabarole, Uganda Religion Report
Casket containing Fr Robert Isingoma Binta's remains being taken out of Virika Cathedral in Fort Portal Login to license this image from 1$.
