Christopher Tusiime
18:30

Gov't to Recognize Late Fr Binta as a Hero

11 Sep 2018, 18:30 Comments 128 Views Kabarole, Uganda Religion Report
Casket containing Fr Robert Isingoma Binta's remains being taken out of Virika Cathedral in Fort Portal Christopher Tusiime

Casket containing Fr Robert Isingoma Binta's remains being taken out of Virika Cathedral in Fort Portal

In short
Binta aged 52, died on August 20 from the USA, where he has been serving as a parish priest at St Benedict Parish, Phoenix, Arizona. He died of cancer that he had been battling for the past two years.

 

Tagged with: member of parliament party philosophy seminary spiritual chaplaincy ugandan
Mentioned: fr binta robert isingoma binta paul binta fort portal united states major seminary butiti catholic parish virika st benedict kinyamasika demonstration school minor seminary

