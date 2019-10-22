In short
President Museveni in March assented to the National Environment bill into law which among other things provides for manufacturers of polythene bags and plastics to recycle plastic waste and also label the polythene bags in a bid to minimize effects to the environment.
Gov't to Reconsider Total Ban on Plastics
22 Oct 2019
Polythene papers at the garbage dumping site in Hoima Municipality. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
