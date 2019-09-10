In short
The vacant posts include headteacher, deputy headteacher, education officers for arts and sciences, assistant education officers, bursars, steno secretaries, enrolled nurse, laboratory and library assistants.
Gov't to Recruit 1,300 Secondary School Teachers10 Sep 2019, 15:52 Comments 192 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
In short
Tagged with: Education in Uganda Government Grant Aided Schools Govt to hire over 1600 secondary school teachers Secondary School Teachers Seed schools in Uganda
Mentioned: Ministry of Education and Sports
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.