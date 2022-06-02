Flavia Nassaka
Gov't to Recruit Over 1000 Health Workers in the New Financial Year

2 Jun 2022, 14:19 Comments 140 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
Dr. Christine Ntegamahe Mwebesa, the Deputy Chairperson of the Commission, says a month to the new financial year, no institution has submitted the required clearance showing the required health workers they need, which is likely to slow down the process.

 

