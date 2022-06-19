Christopher Kisekka
Govt to Recruit Parish Forest Officers, Strengthen Tree Harvesting Permits

19 Jun 2022, 20:38 Comments 112 Views Kampala, Uganda Environment Report

Katwesige noted that the parish foresters will be serving as extension workers and are expected to help our communities in all tree planting, caring and harvesting challenges in addition to roles of planning and directing activities that develop and protect forest environments.

 

