Tom Butiime, the Minister of Local Government who visited the market on Friday said that the market will be redeveloped under the Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement Project.
Gov't to Redevelop Mpigi Market
1 Mar 2019
Local Government Minister Col.Tom Butime addressing Mpigi Central Market vendors Login to license this image from 1$.
