In short
The newly appointed Rwenzururu Kingdom Prime Minister, Joseph Kule Muranga, says government has committed to releasing 147 royal guards resulting from various negotiations.
Gov't to Release First Batch of Rwenzururu Royal Guards-Kingdom Premier
The OBR premier told URN that there is a growing cordial relationship between the kingdom and the gov't
