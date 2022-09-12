Gov’t to Repatriate Over 500 Ugandan Migrant Workers

In short
Betty Among Akena, the Minister of Labour says the government is in advanced stages to repatriate the migrant workers who have complained of rampant torture and inhumane treatment by their employers.
Aisha Namawejje (R) and Joanita Ndagire (L) breakdown in tears while narrating their ordeals after being trafficked to the Middle East in 2016. Photo by Dominic Ochola_URN
