In short
This was revealed by Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija while presenting the National budget of 40.48 trillion shillings for financial year 2019/2020 at the Serena Conference centre.
Gov’t to roll out Biometric finger Print Readers to Curb Teacher Absenteeism13 Jun 2019, 18:50 Comments 67 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Education Updates
Pupils of Ndalike Primary School taking lunch. It is one way used to reduce absenteeism Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.