Gov’t to roll out Biometric finger Print Readers to Curb Teacher Absenteeism

13 Jun 2019, 18:50 Comments 67 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Education Updates
Pupils of Ndalike Primary School taking lunch. It is one way used to reduce absenteeism Beatrice Nyangoma

In short
This was revealed by Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija while presenting the National budget of 40.48 trillion shillings for financial year 2019/2020 at the Serena Conference centre.

 

