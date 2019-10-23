Pamela Mawanda
Gov’t to Sanction Schools for Sabotaging Measles-Rubella Immunization

23 Oct 2019, 19:33 Comments 120 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Report
A pupil getting immunized at a school Courtesy Photo

A pupil getting immunized at a school

In short
According to the Education Ministry, all teachers who were involved in undermining the jut concluded immunization campaign will be disciplined

 

