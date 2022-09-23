In short
The Uganda Registration Services Bureau, the agency responsible for the registration of businesses, intellectual property, civil registration and business insolvency, has already settled in the 12-storey building located on Plot 1, Baskerville Avenue. The building also has four basement floors.
Gov't to Save UGX 4b as Business Facilitation Agencies Shift Under One Roof23 Sep 2022, 18:17 Comments 265 Views Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Uganda Business Facilitation Centre
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.