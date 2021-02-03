Olive Nakatudde
Gov’t to Secure UGX1.4 Trillion from World Bank for Electricity Connections

3 Feb 2021 Kampala, Uganda
The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Mary Goretti Kitutu.

In a statement, Minister Kitutu says that the suspension of the free Electricity Connectivity Policy was informed by the high number of applications for new connections which required a high budget. According to Kitutu, the backlog of electricity connections due to funds constraints by end of July 2020 stood at 200,000 countrywide.

 

