Govt to spend UGX 26BN on Education Sector Assessment

Higher Education Minister John Chrysestom Muyingo together with Ministry of Education and UBOS, DfID officials and other development partners at the launch of the national survey.

In short

The main objective of the exercise is to ascertain the actual number of Education Institutions in the country, develop a sampling frame of education institutions and document the process of the Master list development.



The exercise is scheduled to take place within the current school term from March 11, 2019 to April 30, 2019.