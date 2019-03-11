Davidson Ndyabahika
14:35

Govt to spend UGX 26BN on Education Sector Assessment

11 Mar 2019, 14:33 Comments 142 Views Education Breaking news
Higher Education Minister John Chrysestom Muyingo together with Ministry of Education and UBOS, DfID officials and other development partners at the launch of the national survey.

Higher Education Minister John Chrysestom Muyingo together with Ministry of Education and UBOS, DfID officials and other development partners at the launch of the national survey.

In short
The main objective of the exercise is to ascertain the actual number of Education Institutions in the country, develop a sampling frame of education institutions and document the process of the Master list development.

The exercise is scheduled to take place within the current school term from March 11, 2019 to April 30, 2019.

 

Tagged with: Alex Kakooza  PS Ministry of education and sports Govt Launches 26Bn Project to Assess Education Sector Performance John Chrysestom Muyingo, the Minister of State for Higher Education nation-wide data collection exercise across all education institutions in Uganda
Mentioned: Annual School Census –ASC Department for International Development –DFID MINSTRY OF EDUCATION AND SPORTS Master Education Institutions in Uganda(MEIU) National Population and Housing Census Strengthening Education Systems for Improved Learning –SESIL Uganda National Bureau of Statistics –UBOS

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.