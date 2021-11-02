In short
The toll collections will be made by French firm Egis Operations SPA. Uganda National Roads Authority -UNRA has contracted the firm at a cost of shillings 122billion for maintenance and tolling operations for five years.
Gov't to Start Tolling Kampala-Entebbe Expressway Next Year
Works minister Gen. Katumba Wamala and Minister of state for Transport Fred Byamukama (middle) interact at the Kajjansi tolling gate
