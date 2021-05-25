Gov’t to Support Nodding Syndrome Victims

A nodding syndrome patient lay on the floor as he waits to receieve food supplements at Odek nodding syndrome treatmnt center in Omoro in July 2018.

Jenne Achola, a resident of Bongolaku village in Labongo Akwang Sub-county, Kitgum District is among parents in the region who aren’t happy with what they perceive as government reluctance to revitalize treatment of nodding syndrome patients.