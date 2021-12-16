Govt To Support Private Schools On Internet Data, Electricity and Water bills

In short
According to the ministry of education, UMEME has agreed to give schools a grace period of twelve months in which to pay any outstanding electricity bills. Since the first lockdown, both private and government schools have been lamenting the utility bills and asking the government to intervene.
Govt To Support Private Schools On Internet Data, Electricity and Water bills16 Dec 2021, 06:23 Comments 212 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Media Breaking news
