In short
According to Gen. Ali, the degradation witnessed in Zoka forest and East Madi Wild Life Reserve is similar to what is happening in other parts of the country. “
Gov't to Suspend Commercial Charcoal Production, Cancel Licenses for Forest Products Top story5 Nov 2020, 12:48 Comments 292 Views Adjumani, Uganda Environment Parliament Report
First Deputy Premier Moses Ali with EU Ambassador Attilio Pacifici and State Minister for Environment Beatrice Anywar in Zoka Central Reserve Forest.
In short
Tagged with: Zoka Central Forest Reserve
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.