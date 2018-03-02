Olive Nakatudde
Govt to Unveil Sand Mining Regulations in June

2 Mar 2018 Kampala, Uganda
Commissioner for Mines Agnes Alaba appearing before the Public Accounts Committee.

Commissioner for Mines Agnes Alaba appearing before the Public Accounts Committee. Login to license this image from 1$.

Officials from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development have set June 2018 as the deadline for putting in place a policy and regulations regarding sand mining in the country.

 

Tagged with: ministry of energy and mineral development policy and regulations illegal sand mining state minister for minerals peter lokeris

