Govt to Unveil Sand Mining Regulations in June

In short
Officials from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development have set June 2018 as the deadline for putting in place a policy and regulations regarding sand mining in the country.
Govt to Unveil Sand Mining Regulations in June2 Mar 2018
Commissioner for Mines Agnes Alaba appearing before the Public Accounts Committee. Login to license this image from 1$.
