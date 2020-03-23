Gov’t to Waive Taxes for Manufacturers to Turn Liquor into Hand Sanitizers

In short
Anite, who met the manufacturers on Monday morning in Kampala, said they had agreed to change strategy to now converting the 7.3 million litres of alcohol into sanitizers to bridge the shortage.
Gov’t to Waive Taxes for Manufacturers to Turn Liquor into Hand Sanitizers23 Mar 2020, 13:42 Comments 285 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Misc Report
