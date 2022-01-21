In short
“We are prioritizing global visibility of our Government securities and therefore primary dealers need to comply with the obligation to post two-way prices at all times during trading hours,” says BOU Deputy Governor Atingi-Ego.
“They are considered to have little or practically no risk attached to them (risk free investment). You will definitely get your principle and interest payments. You’re guaranteed a certain rate of return on your investment,” says Housing Finance Bank.
Gov't Treasury Bills, Bonds Raise UGX 12 Trillion21 Jan 2022, 16:57 Comments 182 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Bills and Bonds
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.