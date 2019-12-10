In short
David Kabanda from Dalumba Advocates, which is representing CEFROHT, says manufacturing and advertising firms are playing on the ignorance of children to make profits, which may leave the children unhealthy.
Gov’t, UCC Sued for Failure to Protect Children from Unhealthy Food Advertisement Top story10 Dec 2019, 20:40 Comments 263 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Health Report
Courtesy Photo
According to David Kabanda, his clients are suing UCC for allowing the broadcasting of advertisements that are harmful to child health
In short
Tagged with: Center for Food and Adequate Living Rights-CEFROHT Godfrey Mutabazi-Executive Director UCC Gov’t, UCC Sued for Not Protecting Children from Unhealthy Advertisement NCDs in Uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.