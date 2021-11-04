Christopher Kisekka
20:05

Govt Unveils New Tool to Detect COVID-19 Infections among Learners

4 Nov 2021, 19:57 Comments 118 Views Education Report
S.5 Students from Kisaasi College report for School

S.5 Students from Kisaasi College report for School

In short
But it is now expected that the new tool will enable schools to collect health-related data, detect cases, and report to relevant officials, according to Dr Shaban Mugerwa, a Principal Medical Officer at the Ministry of Health and a member of the COVID-19 Education Response Committee.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.