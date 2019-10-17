Gov’t Urged to Hasten Inclusive Education Policy

In short
The policy, which was drafted in 2011, makes it mandatory for all schools to have special needs teachers trained and placed in different classrooms. It also requires schools to have the right infrastructure like rumps to ease the movement of learners with physical disabilities.
Gov’t Urged to Hasten Inclusive Education Policy17 Oct 2019, 19:26 Comments 126 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Passing of Inclusive Education Policy Dragging-World Bank Special Needs and Inclusive Education Policy
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.