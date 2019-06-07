Lubulwa Henry
Gov’t Urged to Increase Green Growth Financing

Antonio Querido the country representative FAO shares a light moment with Pamela Mbabazi, the Chairperson National Planning Authority.

Antonio Querido, the FAO country representative says that the government needs to adopt the Uganda Green Growth Development Strategy to guide its development. The Strategy unpacks the key green growth issues contained in the National Development Plan II and Vision 2040 and provides the blueprint for Uganda’s transition into a green economy.

 

