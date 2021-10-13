Gov’t Urged to Invest More in Early Warning Systems

The Turkish Ambassador in Uganda Kerem Alp at a meeting to mark the disaster risk reduction day held at Makerere University School of Public Health.

In short

Speaking at a meeting to mark the International Disaster Risk Reduction day on Wednesday, Prof. Virginia Murray, a scientist based at the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction said they have published the new Hazard Information Profiles to guide countries on decisions relating to different disasters that they are at risk of.