According to CSBAG, over 200 billion Shillings which were allocated for luxurious activities like gym memberships for civil servants and Members of Parliament and entertainment should go towards procuring equipment and facilitating health facilities to handle COVID 19.
Gov't Urged to Reappropriate Non-Essential Expenses to Support COVID 19 Response29 Mar 2020
Tagged with: COVID 19 in Uganda CSOs Urge Gov't to Reappropriate Non-Essential Expenses to Support COVID 19 Response
