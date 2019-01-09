Alex Otto
Govt Urged to Reconsider Change in Senior Citizens Grant

An elder in a meeting in northern Uganda Alex Otto

In short
The Ministry of Gender has announced that effective July 1, 2019; only persons aged above 80 will be included on the new list of SAGE recipients. But the change will not affect senior citizens aged above 65 that have been benefiting from the project since its inception.

 

