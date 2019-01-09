Govt Urged to Reconsider Change in Senior Citizens Grant

In short
The Ministry of Gender has announced that effective July 1, 2019; only persons aged above 80 will be included on the new list of SAGE recipients. But the change will not affect senior citizens aged above 65 that have been benefiting from the project since its inception.
Govt Urged to Reconsider Change in Senior Citizens Grant9 Jan 2019, 14:59 Comments 142 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
