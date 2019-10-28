Samuel Amanya
16:12

Gov’t Urged to Recruit Sign Language Interpreters in Public Institutions

28 Oct 2019, 16:10 Comments 125 Views Misc Updates
Joseph Besigye ,Rukiga District Councilor representing People with Disabilities

Joseph Besigye ,Rukiga District Councilor representing People with Disabilities

In short
They argue that whereas the Constitution and the Disabilities Act make provisions for the elimination of all forms of discrimination against persons with disabilities, many of those with hearing and speech impairments have been neglected due to lack of sign language interpreters.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.