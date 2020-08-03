In short
The area leaders say that the government needs to resettle the victims and provide a permanent solution to the problem. Resettlement would involve the relocation to safer areas and providing support for them to establish infrastructure and sources of livelihood, away from the deplorable conditions they are currently living in.
Gov't Urged to Resettle Kasese Flood Victims Trapped in Camps
3 Aug 2020
