In short
The condition occurs when a mother has a prolonged, obstructed labour resulting in an abnormal opening in the birth canal. The health ministry estimates that 100,000 women and girls in the country are suffering from the condition. But according to experts, the condition can be avoided by delaying the age of first pregnancy, the cessation of harmful traditional practices, and timely access to obstetric care.
Gov't Urged to Stop Child Marriages in Order to End Fistula
23 May 2020
In short
