Basaija Idd
Gov't Wants Chiefs to Reside in Work Areas for Implementation of Parish Development Model

7 Mar 2022, 13:44 Comments 110 Views Kasese, Uganda Local government Business and finance Updates
State Minister for Gender and Culture, Peace Mutuzo

The State Minister for Gender Labor and Social Development Peace Mutuuzo says under the parish development model implementation, the government is strengthening the parish level to act as a theater of development and this means giving more responsibilities to parish chiefs.

 

