In short
The State Minister for Gender Labor and Social Development Peace Mutuuzo says under the parish development model implementation, the government is strengthening the parish level to act as a theater of development and this means giving more responsibilities to parish chiefs.
Gov't Wants Chiefs to Reside in Work Areas for Implementation of Parish Development Model
7 Mar 2022
Kasese, Uganda
In short
Tagged with: Parish Development Model-PDM parish chiefs
Mentioned: Parish Development Model-PDM
