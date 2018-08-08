In short
The funds will be used to address different challenges through the provision of grants to Municipalities and Refugee hosting District Local Governments to support rehabilitation and construction of urban roads and associated infrastructure.
Gov't Wants UGX 1Trillion Loan for Infrastructure Development Top story8 Aug 2018, 19:37 Comments 139 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: david bahati state minister for planning 1 trillion loan municipal infrastructure development programm deputy speaker jacob oulanyah
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.