In short
Gerald Ssendawula, a farmer and former minister of Finance, said it was a possibility that farmers might relapse on their production, forcing a country into a post-coronavirus food crisis. Ssedawula said government should intervene directly and help to provide things like seeds, fuel for those who use tractors, and fertilizers.
Farmers Likely to Halt Production amid Drop in Prices
12 May 2020
Kampala, Uganda
In short
Tagged with: Gerald Ssendawula farming
