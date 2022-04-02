Namugabi Eva
Gov't Warns Seed Schools Against Charging UNEB Registration Fees

2 Apr 2022 Kampala, Uganda

In short
Dr. John Chrysestom Muyingo, the State minister of higher education, says that parents with children in seed schools are only expected to provide their children with food, transport, uniforms and scholastic materials. He asks the parents to report school administrators asking for money outside the specified areas.

 

