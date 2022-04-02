In short
Dr. John Chrysestom Muyingo, the State minister of higher education, says that parents with children in seed schools are only expected to provide their children with food, transport, uniforms and scholastic materials. He asks the parents to report school administrators asking for money outside the specified areas.
Gov't Warns Seed Schools Against Charging UNEB Registration Fees2 Apr 2022, 08:06 Comments 68 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Media Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: seed secondary schools warned on uneb registration
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.